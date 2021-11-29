Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 44,634 Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,731,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. Portage Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

