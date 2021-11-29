Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 10,861 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 430.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 331.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Danaos stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.