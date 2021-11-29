Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

