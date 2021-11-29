Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of NL Industries worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NL opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.35. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

