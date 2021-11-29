Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,569 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $305.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

