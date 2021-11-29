Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NGC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

