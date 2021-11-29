Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

