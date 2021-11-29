Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $60.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,916.60. 24,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,817. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,861.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,716.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.