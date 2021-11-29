Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $116,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $45.51. 685,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118,262. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

