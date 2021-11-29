Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $49,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.95. 159,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

