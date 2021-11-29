Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $61.39 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $61,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.83. 9,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,734. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $188.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

