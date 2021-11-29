Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $88,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.93. 371,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,159,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

