Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $73,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.74. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

