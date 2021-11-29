NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.62. 46,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,505. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

