Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Nichias stock remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Monday. Nichias has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

