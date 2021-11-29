NFTify (N1) Trading 93.9% Higher Over Last Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $714,621.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00095331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.64 or 0.07500490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.17 or 0.99737838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

