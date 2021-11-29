NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.92

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.92 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 424567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.