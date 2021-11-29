NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,771 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $266.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.93. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

