NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.32 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

