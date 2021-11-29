NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $212.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $164.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

