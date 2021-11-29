NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,992 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 54.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

General Electric stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

