NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.