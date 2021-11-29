NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,038.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.00983088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00262314 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

