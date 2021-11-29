Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 191,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

