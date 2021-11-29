New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New World Development stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

