New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $110.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

