Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00098137 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

