Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $660.69. 54,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,876. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

