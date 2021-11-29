NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NPTN traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $810.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

