NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NPTN opened at $15.44 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $813.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

