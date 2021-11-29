NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Sells $1,239,654.27 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90.

NEO opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 230,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

