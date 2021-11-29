NBT Bank N A NY Sells 664 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

