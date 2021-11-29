NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,263 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $359.30 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.28.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

