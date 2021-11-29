NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.34 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.62 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average is $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

