NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

