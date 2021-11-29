Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $20.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

