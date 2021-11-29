Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.89. Navient reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.