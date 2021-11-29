National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.