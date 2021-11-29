National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $66.73 on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 180,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Grid by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

