Nano (NANO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.34 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00008528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $659.49 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00023769 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

