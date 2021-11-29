N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get N-able alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NABL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 14,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. N-able has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.