My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $2.26

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

