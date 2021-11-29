MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MVB Financial worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.14 on Monday. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

