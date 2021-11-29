Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $234.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $234,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $277.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

