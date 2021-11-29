Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.06. 490,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,862,202. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

