Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,876,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,590. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

