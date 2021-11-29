MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $621.04 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.50. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.