Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.88 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

