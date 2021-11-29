Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $226,543,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

