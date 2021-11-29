Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.93 on Friday. CRH has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
