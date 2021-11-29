Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.93 on Friday. CRH has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CRH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

